two-men-guilty-of-murder-in-fatal-shooting-in-denver’s-baker-neighborhood

Denver Police Division Ibrahim Amir Musa, left, and Husham Al Kinani.

Two Denver males are responsible of fatally taking pictures a person throughout an armed theft in 2018 within the Baker neighborhood.

Husham Al Kinani, 20, was discovered responsible Tuesday by a Denver jury after seven hours of deliberation. Al Kinani was convicted of first-degree homicide, six counts of aggravated theft, one rely of felony try and commit aggravated theft and one rely of id theft. He will likely be sentenced on April 10, in line with the information launch from the Denver District Legal professional’s Workplace .

Ibrahim Amir Musa, 22, pleaded responsible to second-degree homicide and aggravated theft on Nov. 22. He was sentenced on Feb. 22 to 40 years in jail on the homicide cost and 32 years for the theft, in line with the information launch. Musa additionally agreed to pay a restitution nice of greater than $22,000 and to completely cooperate within the prosecution of Al Kinani.

Musa and Al Kinani robbed three folks on Oct. 18, 2018, together with 25-year-old Thomas Steen, who was shot and later died in a hospital. The incident occurred within the 100 block of North Bannock Road, in line with the information launch.