two-injured-after-crash-involving-stolen-car

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officers in Ramsey County are investigating a two-car crash which resulted in 5 injures, two of that are severe.

The vehicles crashed on Tuesday, March three at 12:25 p.m. on the intersection of Arona Road and Hoyt Avenue West. One of many vehicles was reported stolen the day earlier than.

Earlier than the crash, the motive force and two passengers of the stolen automotive had been confronted by neighbors who suspected they had been stealing license plates. Officers assume they had been attempting to place the license plate on their automotive.

After the confrontation, the three sped off, southbound on Arona Road. The motive force didn’t cease at a cease signal on the intersection of Hoyt Avenue and Arona Road, the place the automotive hit one other automotive after which a hearth hydrant. The hearth hydrant launched 80 ft, and the stolen automotive then struck a tree.

All these injured had been transported to an area hospital.

The crash, stolen license plates, and auto theft stays below investigation by the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Workplace.