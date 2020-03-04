two-chicago-police-officers-in-cta-red-line-shooting-relieved-of-duties

CHICAGO (CBS) — Following the suggestions of the police overview board, interim Chicago Police Supt. Charlie Beck on Wednesday took away police powers from two officers concerned in an arrest that led to the taking pictures of a CTA passenger.

Whereas The Civilian Workplace of Police Accountability investigation continues, “due to the serious nature of both officers’ actions, I felt it was necessary to recommend the officers involved be relieved of police powers while we continue to investigate this incident,” chief administrator Sydney Roberts stated.

Roberts stated the investigation stays within the early phases and no conclusions have been reached. COPA stated it made this preliminary advice after reviewing video, interviewing witnesses and reviewing police stories.

Beck acted shortly on that advice, saying in a press release, “Both of the involved officers have been relieved of their police powers pending the outcome of the external reviews into this matter.”

The transfer takes away the officers’ service weapons and their authority to make arrests, pending the result of an exterior investigation.

The 2 officers – Melvina Bogard and Bernard Butler – received into the altercation on the Grand Avenue cease on the Chicago Transit Authority’s Pink Line after the officers tried to cease Ariel Roman from shifting between prepare automobiles.

The costs of resisting arrest and prison narcotics in opposition to Roman had been dropped on Sunday. However the fallout from the widely-shared cellphone recording of his arrest and taking pictures continued.

Video posted on social media reveals two officers making an attempt to handcuff Roman on the prepare platform. Within the video, an officer is heard yelling for Roman to “stop resisting” – one thing the officer screamed greater than 10 instances.

The officers then each deploy their Tasers. However Roman breaks free, staggers to his toes and seems to wipe his face, apparently from pepper spray.

One of many officers then steps again and pulls her weapon and yells, “Sir, put your hands down!” The second the officers yells, “Shoot him!”

Seconds later, the feminine officer attracts her weapon, and when Roman walks away from the wall whereas rubbing his face, a primary shot rings out.

After that shot was fired, Roman runs up the escalator. Each officers pursue him. After Roman reaches the highest of the escalator, one other shot is heard off digital camera. Certainly one of Tasers can also be seen on the escalator stairs.

One other video on social media reveals Roman mendacity on the prime of the escalator unresponsive with two officers standing over him. It’s unclear if these are the identical officers who pursued him up the steps.

As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, COPA stated a witness’ cellphone video of the incident has been seen practically 2 million instances because it was shot on Friday afternoon.

However that was not the one cause behind their advice to strip the 2 officers of their police powers. Additionally they reviewed video from Chicago Transit Authority surveillance cameras, spoke with witnesses on the scene, and sifted by way of the police stories.

COPA got here to the conclusion that the officers who shot the unarmed Roman twice ought to face quick repercussions.

The following step is for the matter to go earlier than the Police Board. Written fees should be filed with the board, after which they’ll schedule a disciplinary listening to.

There was nonetheless no phrase Thursday afternoon if any prison fees might be filed in opposition to the officers.

Finally verify, Roman was recovering within the hospital.

On Wednesday night, a gaggle of protesters had been on the Pink Line platform, saying the taking pictures ought to have by no means occurred.

