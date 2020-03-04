twitter-will-begin-testing-a-new-feature-called-“fleets”-where-you-can-upload-photos-&-videos-that-disappear-after-24-hours

Roommates, Twitter’s giving y’all some new options and we wish to know the way you all actually really feel about it?! Apparently, Twitter will start testing out a brand new characteristic known as “fleets” the place you possibly can tweet, add footage and movies they usually conveniently disappear after 24 hours.

Clearly, the characteristic is one thing we’re all conversant in as different social media platforms have already adopted this, BUT I’ll say, it’s attention-grabbing to consider how folks will start to make use of this new Twitter characteristic.

Based on Verge, Mo Aladham, a Twitter group product supervisor, stated this concerning the new characteristic: “Twitter is for having conversations about what you care about. But, some of you tell us that you’re uncomfortable to tweet because tweets are public, feel permanent, and have public counts (retweets and likes). We want to make it possible for you to have conversations in new ways with less pressure and more control, beyond tweets and direct messages. That’s why starting today in Brazil, we’re testing fleets, a new way to start conversations from your fleeting thoughts.”

In case you’re like me, you’re most likely questioning the way you’re going to include these “fleets” in your each day tweets. Apparently, you possibly can’t like or retweet a toes. You may reply to fleets with a response emoji, that can open up a DM with who you’re chatting with!

This isn’t the one new characteristic will implement, not too way back we reported that the social media big will even launch “safe DMs” that can censor unwarranted d*ck pics in your DMs with out having to see one thing you wish to unsee!

However the query nonetheless stays Roommates, are you right here for this new “fleet” characteristic? Or are you prepared for one thing simply utterly totally different? Tell us within the feedback!