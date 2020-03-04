twitter-preps-ephemeral-tweets-that-disappear-after-24-hours,-starts-testing

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter is beginning to take a look at tweets that disappear after 24 hours, though initially solely in Brazil.

The San Francisco-based firm says the ephemeral tweets, which it calls “fleets” due to their fleeting nature, are designed to allay the considerations of latest customers who is perhaps turned off by the general public and everlasting nature of regular tweets.

Fleets can’t be retweeted they usually gained’t have “likes.” Individuals can reply to them, however the replies present up as direct messages to the unique tweeter, not as a public response, turning any back-and-forth into a personal dialog as a substitute of a public dialogue.

Regardless of having high-profile customers resembling President Donald Trump, Twitter has lagged behind different tech powerhouses like Fb and Google when it comes to person development and promoting income. Twitter is hoping that by providing disappearing tweets, individuals will probably be extra prone to share informal, on a regular basis ideas — and to take action extra usually.

The brand new characteristic is harking back to Instagram and Fb “stories” and Snapchat’s snaps, which let customers put up short-lived photographs and messages. Such options are more and more standard with social-media customers searching for smaller teams and and extra personal chats.

However Twitter usually serves a special perform than Instagram or Fb, working not solely as a foundation for dialog however as a platform for politicians and different public figures. Disappearing tweets may make it tougher to carry such individuals accountable, monitor their posts and fact-check them.

Social media companies usually take a look at new options in smaller markets earlier than bringing them to the U.S. and elsewhere — in the event that they achieve this in any respect.

Twitter mentioned it could convey fleets to different international locations relying on how the Brazil take a look at goes. In its weblog put up Wednesday, Twitter mentioned it is going to be trying into how the brand new characteristic “changes the way you interact and if it allows you to share what you’re thinking more comfortably.”

© Copyright 2020 The Related Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be printed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.