tristan-thompson’s-flirting-with-khloe-kardashian-is-‘even-stronger’-in-person:-he-‘wants-her-back’

The world will get to see Tristan Thompson flirt with ex Khloe Kardashian by means of his saucy feedback on her IG web page. In particular person, he’s pulling out all of the stops to win her again.

Over a 12 months has handed since Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal, and he desperately wants to win back his ex Khloe Kardashian, 35. They’re doing nice at co-parenting their 23-month-old daughter True, and are lastly on a pleasant foundation. However the NBA participant needs to take issues a step farther and be a pair as soon as once more. He’s been leaving flirty feedback on her Instagram pictures for months, and in particular person he’s laying in on ever thicker.

“Tristan’s Instagram compliments are only what the world sees. In real life he comes on even stronger. He sends her flowers all the time. Her house is filled with flowers and a lot of them are from Tristan. He sends her sweet texts and never stops telling her he wants her back. Khloe enjoys the attention, but she’s still wary of him in that respect. She trusts him as a father for True but, as far as getting back together at this point, she wants to keep things the way they are,” a supply tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Khloe’s going to be seeing much more of Tristan, 28, as soon as April 15 passes. That’s when his Cleveland Cavaliers play their final recreation of the 2020 season and he’ll have all summer season to spend in L.A. attempting to win again Khloe’s coronary heart. “Tristan wants Khloe back and he will continue to flirt with Khloe in real life and also online constantly. He is really looking forward to being around her a lot more starting next month when his NBA season will be over,” a second supply tells us EXCLUSIVELY.

“He is going to really try to be with True quite often this summer, which will mean he gets to be with Khloe too. He feels it will be a complete win-win and his hopes are to get Khloe back officially and then worry about signing onto a new team in July,” our insider continues. Tristan is within the closing 12 months of a 5-year, $82 million take care of Cleveland, and can go into free company when the present NBA season ends.