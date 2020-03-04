trick-daddy-threatens-to-‘slap’-stevie-j-over-‘lhh:-miami’-girls’-appearance-comments

WENN/Instagram

Following the March 2 episode of the VH1 actuality present, the ‘LHH: Atlanta’ star apparently feels bothered by the ladies’ wigs and decides to take to his Twitter account to share his emotions.

Mar 4, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Stevie J has one thing to say concerning the look of the women on “Love & Hip Hop: Miami“. Whereas most viewers have been speaking about Amara calling it quits with Emjay and the tough begin of Sukihana, Hood Brat and Kamillion‘s BAPS tour within the newest episode of the VH1 actuality collection, Stevie J was extra bothered by the ladies’ wigs and he took to Twitter to share his emotions.

“Good morning! Women retire these lace fronts from love n hip hop Miami!” he criticized, although he excluded PreMadonna from his diss. “Hearth hair & make up instantly, have our stunning Sisters wanting nuts out right here!”

His tweets instantly garnered consideration from followers and the “LHH: Miami” forged members. “Besides Premadonna! that is proper Stevie …trigger one factor for certain you recognize my hair be laid !!!” PM responded.

In the meantime, Trick Daddy wasn’t feeling the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” forged member’s feedback concerning the ladies on his present. He took to his Instagram account to warn Stevie J, threatening to leap on him if he says one thing about Miami ladies ever once more on social media.

“You do not wanna submit on social media or remark about any individual from Miami.. when you go to social media and also you remark about girlsfrom Miami or ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’, now let’s get in particular person. That imply you are a lady dawg. Subsequent woman dawg says one thing, Imma slap you!” he furiously stated whereas wanting proper on the digital camera.

Followers, nevertheless, have been confused seeing how offended Trick Daddy by Stevie J’s tweet. “He want to sit down down. we ain’t overlook about his hair,” one fan suggested him whereas another person requested him to “relax.” One other confused fan wrote, “Rattling why these celebrities so delicate these days over small feedback however who am I.”

Some others insisted that Trick Daddy “cannot get mad trigger Stevie j telling the reality lmaoo.” Agreeing with Stevie J, one particular person famous that the wigs that “LHH: Miami” girls had been sporting “ALL Seemed Low Funds & A Scorching Ratchet Mess.”