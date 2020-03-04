travelers-can-now-apply-for-real-id-at-msp-airport’s-terminal-1

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vacationers flying out of Minneapolis-St. Paul Worldwide Airport’s Terminal 1 can now apply for his or her REAL ID on the airport.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz unveiled the REAL ID workplace on the airport, which opened March 2. It’s positioned within the MSP mall space, subsequent to the Prince retailer close to the doorway to Concourse G.

It’s believed to be the one airport within the nation the place you’ll be able to apply for a REAL ID.

Walz says the purpose is to make it extra handy for vacationers to get questions answered and apply for the REAL ID.

“We are working hard to get the word out to Minnesotans that they need a REAL ID by October 1, in order to board their flights and enter federal buildings,” Walz stated. “The REAL ID Office is another resource for Minnesotans to get their questions answered or even apply for a REAL ID right at the airport.”

Minnesota Division of Public Security Commissioner John Harrington says this can be a approach of working to achieve Minnesotans who want a REAL ID in as some ways as attainable.

“Many Minnesotans will need a REAL ID to get on a plane for vacation, family visits or work travel. That’s why we have opened a REAL ID Airport Office. It’s a convenient location for air travelers to apply for a REAL ID and make sure they’re ready ahead of the federal deadline,” Harrington stated.

Starting Oct. 1, Minnesotans will want a REAL ID to board home flights or enter federal amenities. Walz says Minnesotans ought to attempt to get the REAL ID by June 15.