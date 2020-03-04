trailer-review:-sandeep-aur-pinky-faraar

Ranking: 2.5/5

After their Shakespearean act in Ishaqzaade, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor are again with one more grotesque drama with Dibaker Banerjee’s Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar. After a protracted wait to search out its solution to the large display, the filmmakers launched the trailer of the movie in the present day and its left us a bit confused.

Based mostly on the trailer, we deciphered that protagonist Sandeep performed by Parineeti has conned some biggies and is look to run away from the nation. Pinky, performed by Arjun is his rescuer however their tales tangle throughout their escapade. The primary half of the trailer is bloody and units the Dibaker Banerjee-esque tone to the movie. Quickly, we’re taken right into a quite home setting the place Sandeep and Pinky reside with an previous couple and this may occasionally simply be the beginning of their apparent romance. Earlier than you grasp the sudden drop within the drama, you might be pushed proper again into some chilling scene the place Pinky tries to kill Sandeep and we’re left with a thriller by the tip.

Chilling and undoubtedly not giving freely an excessive amount of, the trailer of Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar is a complicated mess that leaves you baffled but intrigued to know what the movie is definitely about. With Parineeti and Arjun returning to the large display collectively, this would possibly simply be a comeback for these beloved actors. So lets wait and watch.