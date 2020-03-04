toya-johnson-is-back-from-her-girls’-trip-and-she’s-getting-ready-for-the-next-weight-no-more-event

Toya Johnson was on a women’ journey with a view to have a good time the birthday of one in every of her buddies. Toya shared a number of pics from the vacay, and followers had been drooling over her unbelievable appears within the feedback.

A few of her followers requested Toya all types of particulars a couple of swimming swimsuit that she confirmed off, and now, with a brand new publish on her IG account, she tells her followers the place they will purchase this.

‘a few people asked me where did I get this cute one-piece swimsuit from… I couldn’t reply to everybody. It’s from @iconswim, and I really like the match!!’ Toya captioned her publish.

A fan gushed over Toya and mentioned: ‘One of the most beautiful women I have ever seen🙏🏾🙌🏽♥️ God is Good.’

Another person posted this: ‘I’m glad you loved it! I really like your summer time costume! The place did you go on trip? I hope you bought some solar and didn’t overlook to placed on sunscreen! I really like you, Tonya, want I may meet you, and need I may get your autograph! ❤️’

One different follower, mentioned: ‘You deserved it! You are a hard-working Mommy! We should all take a little time for ourselves.’

Toya additionally instructed her followers and followers that she’s preparing for a brand new Weight No Extra occasion that’s set to happen this month.

‘🗣🗣🗣Miami, Fl Team “Weight No More” is kicking off our 5k walk/ run tour in your city! Grab your family and friends and join us on March 28th at Oak grove park. See u soon Miami !! 😉#wnmmiami #itsalifestyle 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾. Register today! www.weightnomore.info,’ Toya captioned her publish.

A variety of followers confirmed their pleasure about this upcoming occasion.

Weight No Extra is an initiative that debuted again in 2019 at Toya and her fiance, Robert Dashing’s initiative.

The motion is making an attempt to boost consciousness about weight problems and obese.



Publish Views:

24





