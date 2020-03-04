toni-braxton-is-honored-to-receive-a-prestigious-award

Toni Braxton is honored to obtain an necessary award subsequent month, and he or she made certain to announce this to her followers. Try her Instagram submit beneath.

Toni was within the highlight after a current secret of hers acquired out because of her sister.

Apart from this, Toni simply impressed her followers with a throwback pic that she shared on her social media account today. She was carrying a beautiful black outfit.

‘Truly honored to be receiving the Icon Award from @wdasfm in Philly next month. 🤎 🎫 avail at wdasfm.com,’ Toni captioned her submit.

Her followers and followers congratulated her within the feedback.

Somebody stated: ‘Very well deserved!!! We’re Wanting ahead to having you. Can’t wait @tonibraxton.’

A commenter wrote: ‘Congrats and well deserved!💃🏽👑. My daughter @queen__bri__ and I are looking forward to this! ❤❤❤’ and one other follower stated: ‘So awesome and very much deserved!! Rock on Toni B!’

One different follower posted this: ‘Congratulations beautiful, in my hometown, definitely going to be there.’

A fan instructed the singer: ‘A very much deserved Miss Braxton…..pls do collect them all….legendary goes to you. icon goes to you. Damn gal u deserved them, trust me! love you lady.’

Another person stated: ‘Congrats!!! So well deserved QUEEN!! I love you so much! You deserve everything beautiful in this world.’

One other follower posted this: ‘Congratulations, you deserve it…..you are the best artist and we blessed to have you and your music😍……and thank you once again, queen, for saying my name on a video taken by one of your dancers last year in SA Johannesburg concert, it really made my year…’

A fan stated: ‘Congratulations Tony your well-deserved love you! best wishes,’ and another person posted this: ‘Congratulations beautiful Toni Braxton you deserve everything that is happening for you God has you here for a purpose praise God won’t he do it♥️’

A number of followers shared love for Toni within the feedback.



