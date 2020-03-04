tom-brady-bill-belichick-phone-call-tuesday-“didn’t-go-well”

Invoice Belichick and Tom Brady have lastly spoken.

The 2 linked by telephone Tuesday, and their dialog about Brady’s pending free company “didn’t go well,” per a supply.

It was the primary time Belichick had contacted Brady about his contract state of affairs, and the Patriots’ plans going ahead. The supply wouldn’t shed additional mild on the dialogue, aside from noting it wasn’t all that fruitful.

Whereas their contact seems to be off to a rocky begin, it doesn’t essentially preclude the crew from signing its six-time Tremendous Bowl winner.

However the marketplace for Brady’s companies has been “very good,” in response to the supply. A number of groups have expressed an curiosity. The newest rumors ensnared the San Francisco 49ers and described an virtually fairytale end, with Brady going house to play for the crew he rooted for as a baby. The long-rumored suitors stay concerned, too; particularly the Titans.

The way in which that is headed, Brady gained’t be making his choice till after free company begins. The Patriots quarterback is because of turn into an unrestricted free agent March 18.

Groups such because the Titans and Buccaneers each have quarterbacks additionally set to hit free company in Ryan Tannehill and Jameis Winston. It is senseless to go all-in on Brady, then if he goes again to New England, are left with out a quarterback.

With Belichick being Belichick, that shouldn’t essentially be a shock. He’s not the sort to be all heat and fuzzy with regards to enterprise. However on this negotiation, having Belichick not peel again a layer from his all-business aspect didn’t sit nicely with No. 12. He’s on the lookout for an indication from Belichick that the top coach needs him again.

Didn’t occur.