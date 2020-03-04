tiny-harris’-daughter,-zonnique-pullins,-dyes-her-hair-black-and-hints-that-she’s-working-on-new-music

Tiny Harris’ daughter, Zonnique Pullins shared a photograph on her social media account from a music studio, hitting for her followers that she’s engaged on new music. Individuals have been asking her for this for a very very long time, and it appears that evidently quickly, her followers will likely be getting what they’ve been asking for.

Zonnique additionally made certain to inform her followers that she dyed her hair darkish and you may simply see within the picture that she shared.

‘studio mood ps. Your eyes aren’t tricking you my hair is darkish throughout,🥴🤎’ Zonnique captioned her picture.

Her mother, Tiny Harris, hopped within the feedback and praised her daughter, together with plenty of followers.

Talking of Tiny, simply the opposite day, it’s been revealed that she is de facto proud to have molded some superstars, together with her daughter.

Somebody stated: ‘Hopefully, you’re ending the track u teased us with on triller,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Omg, I thought this was a pic from your teenage years lol.’

One different follower stated: ‘The fact that you look 15 is amazing.. Black truly doesn’t crack!!!!’ and one other backer wrote: ‘How dare you dye your hair dark. I live my blue & ginger hair through you.’

Another person posted this: ‘I knew something was different, but I’ll at all times love the blonde on you.. or blue,’ and a fan wrote: ‘We still waiting on your to put the full song to the snippet you played two months ago.’

A fan appears upset that she dyed her hair and instructed the singer: ‘I was hoping it was just spray when you had your ponytail in.’

One other follower stated: ‘Soooo I am assuming that you are dropping “I don’t want a nigga simply me and this liquor”’

Zonnique’s followers can not watch for this younger girl to drop some new tunes.



