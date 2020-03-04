tim-howard,-former-rapids-goalkeeper,-ends-retirement-to-play-for-second-tier-memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Retirement didn’t final lengthy for former U.S. nationwide workforce goalkeeper Tim Howard, who will play for the United Soccer League workforce that he co-owns.

The 40-year-old former Everton standout introduced Wednesday that he can be on the sphere this season for Memphis within the second-tier USL League Championship, pending league and U.S. Soccer Federation approval. He retired final October on the finish of the MLS season, his final with the Colorado Rapids.

“Since my retirement in October, my obsession for football has grown,” Howard stated in an announcement. “The desire to win continues to drive me. I love to play, and I love to compete. This gives me the opportunity to do both.”

Along with being a non-controlling proprietor, Howard already was sporting director.

Howard has performed 21 years in skilled soccer, together with 13 seasons within the English Premier League with Manchester United and Everton. He was Premier League goalkeeper of the 12 months in 2004 whereas with Manchester United. He performed the previous 4 seasons with Colorado in MLS and was with the New York/New Jersey MetroStars between 1998 and 2003.

He made 121 appearances with the U.S. nationwide workforce and was in objective on the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.