tiger-shroff-to-star-in-remo-dsouzas-next-dance-film

Varun Dhawan and Remo D’Souza have labored on a few movies like ABCD 2 and Avenue Dancer 3D collectively. Whereas the primary fared effectively on the box-office, the latter did not stay as much as the expectations. Nevertheless, experiences declare that the no present of Avenue Dancer 3D on the box-office has affected the connection between the actor and director.

Now, it looks as if Tiger Shroff might be moving into Varun’s sneakers because the lead in Remo’s subsequent dance movie. A supply confirmed the identical with a number one every day saying, “Remo and Tiger have worked together in a superhero film The Flying Jatt. They had promised to do a full-on dance film in future together. Remo got busy with Varun and ABCD 2 and then Street Dancer, and with Salman Khan in Race 3. Tiger and Remo are ready now to come together for a dance explosion.”

Now this feels like a tremendous plan. For who higher than Tiger Shroff to do justice to a dance flick together with his type of dancing expertise. Whereas neither of the concerned events have confirmed the identical, we are able to anticipate an official announcement quickly.