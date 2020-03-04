the-hunna-wants-you-to-know-it’s-‘not-just-a-rock-band’-ahead-of-upcoming-album

The Hunna dropped by HollywoodLife’s workplace to tease particulars in regards to the upcoming album the band has recorded with Goldfinger’s John Feldmann, its first album in almost two years!

The Hunna is able to rock ‘n’ roll — and never simply rock. The English band, made up of frontman Ryan Potter, 28, lead guitarist Daniel Dorney, 27, bassist Junate Angin, 27, and drummer Jack Metcalfe, 32, is refusing to be pigeonholed into the normal rock style because it strikes on to new music. The Hunna stopped by HollywoodLife’s Los Angeles workplace forward of the Might 15 launch of its first album in almost two years, I’d Reasonably Die Than Let You In, to talk in regards to the new sounds the group is experimenting with, new initiatives and a brand new inventive mentor in an EXCLUSIVE interview!

“I Get High To Forget” kick-started this chain of “news.” Launched in Aug. 2019, it’s The Hunna’s first single for the reason that band introduced its break up from its former document label in Oct. 2018, after releasing its debut album 100 by way of the label in 2016. The monitor’s uncooked grittiness, highly effective guitar chords and infusion of hip hop demonstrates the band’s increasing versatility. “‘I Get High To Forget’ was kind of the first chance to kind of show that we’re not just a rock band, that we can add other elements and it just kind of naturally moved into the album that was the first teaser of what we wanted to bring,” Jack instructed us. Itemizing grunge, metallic, reggae, pop and home as only a pattern of the genres the band listens to, he defined, “We’re interested in exploring just as many alleys as we can and work with as many artists as we can…Why put yourself in a box? It’s ridiculous.”

John Feldmann helps the band journey exterior this field. Daniel described the band’s expertise of recording their third album with Goldfinger’s frontman for the previous month, which is the group’s first time making music exterior the UK, as “love at first John.” The punk rock genius has had such an affect on The Hunna, Ryan confidently declared, “I can’t imagine not knowing John Feldmann now.”

From left to proper: Jack Metcalfe, Daniel Dorney, Ryan Potter and Junate Angin. (TRAVIS SHINN PHOTOGRAPHY)

Daniel credited John for bringing Blink 182’s Travis Barker and Twenty One Pilot’s Josh Dunn onto the venture, who will each be featured on the upcoming album, in addition to Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz to jot down with the band. “He doesn’t waste a minute, he gets s–t done and he’s an absolute legend and God bless John Feldmann,” Daniel gushed.

Identical to how Goldfinger mixed two seemingly reverse genres — ska and punk — The Hunna was curious about breaking down limitations whereas recording with John. “It’s the first time we’ve been able to explore down different avenues and kind of merge a few different styles together and it’s worked,” Daniel stated. The guitarist discovered it refreshing that his band might lastly “experiment more”’ with options, and use “trap beats and more synths” all whereas staying true to the “raw rock sound” that serves because the band’s basis.

“We try to do something a bit different to what a normal rock band did,” Ryan instructed us. He even admitted he’d “happily” make a music like Justin Bieber’s “Yummy.” On condition that it’s a sugary pop bop, Ryan might see different individuals discovering this “really weird.” However not Ryan — or his bandmates. “That’s just not the case for us, we have so many different influences from everywhere.” This actually was the case, as The Hunna named sources of inspiration that ranged from Taylor Swift to Ray Charles.

The Hunna’s new music not solely tackles a wider vary of genres, however social points as nicely. One of many band’s upcoming tracks, “Young and Faded,” is “the view of an older generation” on younger individuals, Ryan defined, which he believes could be narrow-minded. “There’s lots of things in this generation that young people are to full front deal with…that hasn’t happened in the past generations, but the past generation[s] kind of look down or have views of this generation. Everyone’s like blown up and fake or obsessed with killing people on video games and all that kind of s–t,” Ryan stated. “We’re lost and wasted, but really there is, I would say, more people of the younger generation now standing up and actually being successful and doing things that really matter to the world.” He pointed to 17-year-old local weather activist Greta Thunberg for example, and likewise introduced up homophobia as one other difficulty that Gen Z and millennials proceed to battle.

Irrespective of how far the band ventures into completely different themes and sounds, The Hunna’s new music continues to be rooted within the rock sound that attracted the band’s cult following within the first place. If something, it has been given a grittier vibe, a bonus for these nostalgic for the punk rock scene of the ‘90s. This is evident in the band’s newest single, “Cover You,” and the monitor’s new video that dropped on Feb. 28.

Ryan defined that the music video for “Cover You” was primarily based on the concept of “being at a show and being young and being involved in the chaos of a rock show.” The “mosh pits,” “sweat,” and “singing” — all key components of these kinds of concert events — are all there within the music video that was shot with actual followers in Los Angeles, however Ryan revealed there’s a a deeper that means behind the colourful visuals. The video “kind of represents a bit of chaos and havoc, but also it’s about being in that and potentially finding a friend or finding more than that within that chaos and it’s kind of metaphorical for life itself,” Ryan defined, who added that “it’s a bit crazy out there right now, and a bit of a war zone itself, but there’s many beautiful people and special things to find within that chaos.”

Now, The Hunna shall be introducing its extra diversified music to venues throughout the US and Europe because the band goes on tour between April and August of 2020. To say the 4 members are excited is an understatement; when requested what was the spotlight of the band’s profession, Junate didn’t hesitate to say, “Making this record.”