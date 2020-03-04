the-foote-files:-lobo

(CBS 11) – Lobo (born Roland Kent LaVoie on July 31, 1943 in Tallahassee, Florida) is an American singer/songwriter and guitarist who was common on the grownup up to date charts in the course of the 1970s.

From 1971-1979, he charted eight occasions on Billboard, along with his most profitable track “I’d Love You To Want Me” from 1972, which obtained to #2 and a #1 hit on the grownup up to date chart.

At present’s track was his final one to chart within the prime 10, referred to as, “Don’t Expect Me To Be Your Friend.” It completed at #eight and was additionally a #1 hit on the grownup up to date chart for 2 weeks.

Written by himself and recorded on the Massive Tree report label, it was initially launched in June 1972 and reissued in December that 12 months. From 1973-1979, he charted 5 extra occasions however to not the success he had loved earlier.

The track runs 3:43. A wonderful track.