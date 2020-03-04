‘the-crown’-casts-thomas-byrne-as-prince-andrew

WENN/Instar

The previous baby star, who appeared on Netflix’s ‘Black Mirror’, has been noticed filming scenes in London with Josh O’Connor, who portrays Prince Charles on the hit drama sequence.

Former baby star Thomas Byrne has been solid as Prince Andrew in “The Crown“.

The actor will make his debut as Queen Elizabeth II’s second son in season 4 of the hit TV drama, portraying Andrew in his 20s.

Byrne was lately noticed filming scenes in London with Josh O’Connor, who performs Prince Charles within the sequence.

The fourth season of “The Crown” would be the penultimate one for the sequence. in January, creator Peter Morgan introduced that season 5 can be the present’s final, with Imelda Staunton changing Olivia Colman because the Queen.