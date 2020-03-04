‘The Challenge’ Season 35: ‘Total Madness’ Theme & Cast Revealed — Bananas, CT & More

One other season of ‘The Challenge’ is simply weeks away! On March 4, MTV confirmed that the hit present might be returning for its 35th season on April 1, and introduced the 28 actuality stars who might be competing for the $1 million prize.

The Problem: Whole Insanity will premiere on Wednesday, April 1 on MTV. Whole Insanity is the 35th installment of MTV’s hit actuality competitors present, The Problem. After switching to a crew format for season 34, the present will return to a solo sport “where no one is safe and it’s every traitor for themselves,” based on a press launch. As soon as once more, the 28 rivals might be in pursuit of a $1 million prize, however there can even be a “shocking twist” that “unleashes mental warfare like never before.”

Twenty one of many contestants might be gamers who’ve competed on a Problem prior to now. This consists of longtime vets, Ashley Mitchell, Aneesa Ferreira, Cory Wharton, CT Tamburello, Johnny Bananas, Jenna Compono, Jordan Wiseley, Kailah Casillas, Nelson Tomas, Nany Gonzalez, Tori Deal and Wes Bergmann, in addition to newer, principally worldwide gamers, Tula ‘Big T’ Fazakerley, Stephen Bear, Rogan O’Connor, Melissa Reeves, Mattie Breaux, Josh Martinez, Jennifer West, Kyle Christie and Dee Nguyen.

There can even be seven rookies, who’re competing on The Problem for the primary time. These stars hail from different actuality tv exhibits. They’re: Asa Goren from Large Brother Israel and So You Assume You Can Dance, Bayleigh Dayton from Large Brother, ‘Swaggy C’ Williams from Large Brother, Kaycee Clark from Large Brother, ‘Fessy’ Shafaat from Large Brother and American Ninja Warrior, Jay Starrett from Survivor and Ex on the Seaside, and Jennifer Lee from The Superb Race.

Jordan, CT, Rogan and Dee are all coming into Whole Insanity as winners on final season, Battle of the Worlds 2. The Whole Insanity episodes will as soon as once more be 90 minutes lengthy, airing Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.