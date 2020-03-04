thappad-earns-rs-2.21-crore-on-its-day-5

Anubhav Sinha’s newest directorial Thappad is being acquired properly by the viewers. The film created quite a lot of buzz for the message it carries proper from the time the makers of the movie launched the trailer on-line. The film is a narrative of home violence on a lady known as Amrita and the way her wrestle for the justice after that. The Taapsee Pannu starrer has acquired constructive opinions not solely from the critics but in addition from folks throughout the business.

The film opened to Rs 3.07 crore on its day one. Incomes Rs 5.05 crore on Saturday and Rs 8.54 crore on Sunday, the movie’s weekend collections noticed a spike in numbers because of the constructive phrase of mouth opinions. Thappad earned Rs 2.26 crore on its day 4. Incomes one other 2.21 crore on its day 5, Thappad appears to be going regular on the box-office.