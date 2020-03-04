texas-rangers-unveil-pudge-rodriguez-statue-at-globe-life-field

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers unveiled a statue of legend Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez Wednesday out in entrance of the brand new Globe Life Subject.

The Corridor of Famer was readily available this morning and unveiled the statue himself.

Nobody higher to observe over HP. pic.twitter.com/x0950cuVKJ — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 4, 2020

Rodriguez spent 13 of his 21 seasons within the MLB with the Texas Rangers. He’s the MLB all-time chief in Gold Gloves for a catcher with 13 and the all-time chief at begins for a catcher with 2,346. He additionally ranks fourth amongst catchers for RBIs and seventh with dwelling runs. He was elected to the Baseball Corridor of Fame again in 2017.

The Rangers additionally immortalized pitcher Neftali Feliz and catcher Bengie Molina commemorating their celebration of the membership clinching the American League pennant again in 2010.