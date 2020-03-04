texas-rangers-announce-theme-nights-for-the-2020-season-at-globe-life-field

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Yearly followers flock to Arlington for Texas Rangers video games not only for the baseball, however for the themed souvenirs! We’re speaking concerning the themed nights. Final 12 months that included themes like Dino Day, Area Night time, and 9-1-1 Dispatch Night time, in the present day the Texas Rangers introduced the themes for the upcoming 2020 season.

The present schedule of Theme Night time affords is beneath:

Roaring 20’s Night time – Friday, April 24 vs Seattle: Followers will likely be handled to an evening of Roaring 20s enjoyable and a Joey Gallo “The Greate Batsby” bobblehead.

CBS 11 Climate Day – Wednesday, April 29 vs Oakland: Followers will take pleasure in an thrilling interactive pre-game presentation on North Texas Climate.

Sport Of Thrones Night time – Friday, Could 29 vs Oakland: Followers will obtain a limited-edition Calhoun Drogo bobblehead.

Whataburger Night time – Wednesday, July 1 vs Atlanta: The staff is providing a restricted version Whataburger/Texas Rangers co-branded bucket hat.

Blue Bell – Sunday, July 5 vs Chicago: Followers will likely be handled to a patriotic Rangers cap courtesy of Blue Bell Creameries.

Margaritaville Night time – Friday, June 12 vs Cleveland: Parrotheads will benefit from the enjoyable island-themed live performance after the sport plus the customized Texas Rangers Margaritaville button-up.

Star Wars Night time – Friday, July 12 vs Minnesota: Followers can rating a restricted version Han Solak bobblehead.

High Gun Day – Sunday, July 19 vs Minnesota: Duel aces Mike Minor and Lance Lynn are featured within the distinctive High Gun Day bobblehead.

FC Dallas – Tuesday, July 21 vs Houston: Followers will obtain a co-branded Texas Rangers + FC Dallas ball-cap

Dallas Stars – Wednesday, July 22 vs Houston: Rating a co-branded Texas Rangers + Dallas Stars ball-cap for this sport.

Dallas Mavericks – Thursday, July 23 vs Houston: A Co=branded Texas Rangers + Dallas Maverics ball-cap is the unique supply for this one.

WWE Night time – Friday, July 24 vs Houston: Pin down a limited-edition WWE Plus buddy honoring Elvis Andrus.

You will get extra particulars and tickets to the Texas Rangers theme nights proper HERE.

Along with the themed nights, the Rangers have introduced their group nights for the 2020 season. You may see all of the details about the group nights proper HERE.