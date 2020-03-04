Texas Man Waits In Line Until 1:30 A.M. To Cast Super Tuesday Vote

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas man wasn’t going to let an hours-long wait deter him from casting his vote on Tremendous Tuesday — even when it meant ready till 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

KTRK stories Hervis Rogers stood in line for about six hours — approach after polling facilities closed — at Texas Southern College so as to voice his opinion. And he reportedly wasn’t upset by the wait, both.

“I wanted to get my vote in, voice my opinion. I wasn’t going to let anything stop me, so I waited it out,” Rogers mentioned.

Harris County officers ultimately despatched extra voting machines to Texas Southern College as a protracted line of voters was seen all through the night.

Hours-long wait occasions at polling facilities had been reported all through Texas and the U.S. as voters turned out to help their candidates on Tremendous Tuesday.

When requested why he didn’t stroll away from the lengthy line, Rogers mentioned: “I was debating on that, but I said to myself ‘no, don’t do that…’ The way it was going like it was set up for me to walk away, walk away don’t worry about it. But I said no, I’m going to do that.”

Rogers’ story, particularly, bought the eye of many, together with Hillary Clinton.

A seven-hour wait to vote is a ballot tax. We have to restore the Voting Rights Act and cease Republican elected officers from shutting down polling websites. https://t.co/qbGZRUctJM — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 4, 2020

“A seven-hour wait to vote is a poll tax. We need to restore the Voting Rights Act to stop Republican elected officials from shutting down polling sites,” Clinton tweeted.

“You can’t have democracy if you have a process like this,” Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who represents elements of Houston, informed CNN.

Joe Biden, finally, gained the Texas main to spice up his Democratic presidential nomination towards Bernie Sanders.