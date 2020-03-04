taylor-swift,-miley-cyrus-and-more-send-love-and-support-for-nashville-tornado-victims

WENN/Avalon

Moreover, Carrie Underwood bets ‘everyone was crying’ on that scary night time and Kacey Musgraves pledges to ‘assist in any approach’ she will be able to after the catastrophe hit the state.

Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus are amongst these left heartbroken by harmful Nashville tornadoes. After the twisters tore via Center Tennessee and left not less than 25 folks useless in early Tuesday morning, February 3, the “Lover” singer, the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker and plenty of different celebrities are sending their love and help to these affected.

Swift, who began her nation music profession in Nashville when she was 14 years outdated, turned to her social media accounts to specific her sympathy. “My coronary heart is with everybody in Tennessee who has been affected by the tornados,” she wrote in each her Instagram Story and Twitter feed. “Sending you my love and prayers.”

Taylor Swift despatched her like to twister victims.

Cyrus, whose father is nation singer Billy Ray Cyrus alternatively, put out a monochrome photograph of her household. Together with it, she assured followers that her family members again residence are secure as she famous, “Fascinated with my residence and household in Nashville and the way lucky I’m that my place and family members have remained secure in these lethal tornados.”

“My coronary heart is damaged for my residence state. A lot loss and harm,” the ex-wife Liam Hemsworth continued. “We’re #NashvilleStrong and can rebuild collectively! Comply with @happyhippiefdn for updates on shelter and methods to get lively! I’m receiving info simply as quick as everybody else at this level so keep tuned and we are going to share data as rapidly as potential!”

Nation star Carrie Underwood, in the meantime, supplied updates on her husband Mike Fisher and two sons, 5-year-old Isaiah and 13-month-old Jacob. Throughout an look on “Right now“, she spilled that Mike “needed to go upstairs at like 2 A.M. and seize the boys and take them right down to just a little secure room in our home. I used to be like, ‘I guess everyone is crying.’ It is 2 A.M., freaking out, so it was scary.”

Fellow nation singer Kacey Musgraves additionally confirmed that she and her household weren’t actually affected by the tornadoes. “Me and my fam are secure however many buddies aren’t so fortunate,” she tweeted. “We did dwell proper in one of many worst hit spots a matter of months in the past. It is so loopy. I am so nervous to seek out out who the fatalities are. Nashville is so tight knit.” She went on to pledge “assist in any approach I can.”

Kacey Musgraves confirmed she and her household have been okay.

One other nation star Dierks Bentley revealed that his drummer was amongst these shedding their homes as a result of tornadoes. “Lot of individuals misplaced their houses, together with our drummer, and lots of people in want. However nobody comes collectively as a metropolis like #nashville does,” his Instagram put up learn.

As for his personal expertise, the “Burning Man” crooner spilled, “@astephens1110 and I ducked round this loopy cell and landed at john tune airport round 11:30 final night time, getting back from LA. Glad we landed after we did. Wouldn’t have been so good an hour later. It was the cell that changed into the twister.”

Moreover, nation legend Dolly Parton despatched out her personal message to the victims. “Praying for all these affected by the devastating storms in Tennessee and my coronary heart is very with the households who misplaced family members,” she posted on Instagram. “We’re all with you.”