T.I. Wishes Harry Belafonte A Happy Birthday For His 93rd Anniversary

T.I. needed to rejoice the birthday of a extremely vital persona, so he additionally determined to mark this event on his social media account as nicely. Tip celebrated the 93rd anniversary of Harry Belafonte.

Simply in case you don’t know, Harry Belafonte is an American singer, activist, songwriter, and actor as nicely. He was born on March 1, 1927.

Right here’s Tip’s message that he determined to put up on his social media account beneath.

‘To The Legend that is Harry Belafonte… I must send Happy Birthday salutations & greetings. As should you!!! Thanks for all you’ve achieved & proceed to do King 👑, Tip captioned her put up.

Somebody stated: ‘Happy Birthday to a legend and my frat brother!! 💙 🕊 #zeta’

A commenter posted this: ‘When a follower asked who the personality is, another fan responded with: ‘ he is one of the great actors in the early 1900s I’m most likely making older than he’s, however his soul is about 2,000 years previous .. sufficient respect to this man.’

Certainly one of Tip’s followers posted this: ‘I Heard about this Man since growing up WOW he looks good,’ and another person posted this: ‘Happy birthday to this legend Rn! This dude makes me want to recreate Beetlejuice!’

Another person posted this: ‘Yasss. Let’s give him his love and flowers whereas he’s nonetheless right here. Blissful Birthday Mr. Belefonte❤️’

One different follower stated: ‘Happy Happy Birthday, Harry Belafonte. You are appreciated for all of your contributions to this world.’

In different information, it’s been reported earlier right this moment that Tip is selling the hashish business, and he simply revealed a brand new hub for information and leisure on his social media account. Most of his followers had been actually excited to see his announcement.

‘Introducing the new hub for cannabis Information & Entertainment. @alldefcannabis 🍃💨’ Tip captioned his put up.

A whole lot of his followers had been right here for this initiative.



