T.I. Introduces The New Cannabis Hub For Information And Entertainment

T.I. appears to be selling the hashish trade, and he simply revealed a brand new hub for information and leisure on his social media account. Most of his followers have been actually excited to see his announcement.

‘Introducing the new hub for cannabis Information & Entertainment. @alldefcannabis 🍃💨’ Tip captioned his publish.

Somebody requested the rapper: ‘Are you doing anything in the cannabis industry yet? If not, hit me up. I already work with a number of artists, athletes, and celebrities with respect to helping them carve out a piece of the cannabis industry. Let me know if I can help you do the same.’

One follower advised Tip that they ‘Really have great respect for your brilliance brother👏’

Tip additionally had one other announcement to make, this time relating to a brand new episode of his podcast, ExpediTIously:

‘Me & my Cap ass Soufside (Southside) Patna @2chainz havin a Cap-a-thon RIGHT NOW on #ExpediTIously Tune in to hear 2 Tru Native-Atlanta Legends go back & Forth bout some real Atlanta Sh*t @applepodcasts @podcastone @spotify’ Tip wrote on social media.

Folks can’t wait to see the episode.

Then again, a fan requested the rapper to discuss the most recent tragedy in Nashville: ‘Speak on Nashville and why they’re solely out serving to and broadcasting the white aspect of our metropolis that was affected by the twister and leaving our poorer aspect to undergo with no lights, meals, and many others. I and my household are nonetheless within the DARK as I sort. No meals or lights, and never as soon as have they stepped foot into our neighborhoods to see if we’re straight.’

Additionally, simply the opposite day, Tip spoke in regards to the outdated Atlanta days in the latest episode of his podcast, ExpediTIously.

His followers have been actually excited to search out out all about this episode.

Aside from this, Tip resides his greatest life today collectively along with his household.



