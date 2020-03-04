survey:-average-rate-for-babysitting-1-child-is-$17.73-an-hour

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A very good babysitter could be tough to search out. Now, a brand new survey reveals how a lot one could make.

Reserving service UrbanSitter says the nationwide common for one hour of babysitting for one little one is $17.73.

That goes as much as about $20 to $30 per hour for 2 youngsters.

It’s approach cheaper for babysitting within the Twin Cities: the common right here for one little one is $14; for 2 it’s a couple of $1 an hour extra.