sunnyvale-favors-district-based-voting-system,-santa-clara-doesn’t

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Voters in Sunnyvale appeared poised Tuesday to completely change their metropolis constitution to formally transfer from at-large voting techniques to district-based techniques, whereas voters in Santa Clara appeared to reject an identical poll measure.

Sunnyvale’s Measure B and Santa Clara’s Measure C would transfer the 2 cities to district-based techniques, removing the citywide at-large techniques the 2 had used to elect native officers previously.

Early outcomes confirmed 61.96 % of Sunnyvale voters in favor of Measure B and 59.28 % in Santa Clara voting in opposition to Measure C. Measure B would amend Sunnyvale’s metropolis constitution so as to add the district-based election system, one thing town has thought of since 2018.

The town could be cut up into six districts, with elections for odd and even numbered districts alternating each two years. Measure C would have primarily codified the results of a 2018



lawsuit towards town of Santa Clara, through which the plaintiffs argued that town’s at-large voting system was maintaining folks of colour, and Asian Individuals particularly, from holding native workplace.

In response to the Asian Regulation Alliance, which supported the case’s plaintiffs, an Asian American had by no means served on the Santa Clara Metropolis Council regardless of Asian Individuals comprising a majority of town’s inhabitants.

The poll measure would have amended town constitution to maintain town’s present six-district system for the November election. Starting in 2022, town would have moved to 3 districts, with voters selecting two council members from every district.

The measure’s opponents argued that the six-district system achieved its meant results of a various Metropolis Council and transferring to 3 districts could be a unnecessary change.

