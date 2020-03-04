summer-walker-deletes-instagram-following-backlash-over-coronavirus-post-that-many-found-racist

Roommates, Summer season Walker has an advanced and well-documented historical past with social media, as she has left numerous platforms a number of instances since her breakout success final 12 months. Properly, apparently she’s determined to take one other break following the extraordinary backlash after a coronavirus video she posted was deemed racist by a number of of her followers.

Final 12 months could have garnered Summer season Walker her greatest business success as an artist, but it surely was additionally crammed with countless private struggles which have carried over into 2020. Because the world is at the moment coping with the lethal coronavirus outbreak, many are panicking and unexpectedly inserting blame the place they’ll discover it.

A lot of Summer season’s followers really feel that she is doing the very same factor. She not too long ago posted a video to Instagram that allegedly reveals Chinese language residents deliberately spreading the coronavirus—or so she thought. When her followers knowledgeable her that the video she posted was previous and earlier than the outbreak, Summer season nonetheless didn’t again down, writing “That’s some trifling nasty a** s**t.”

She didn’t cease there and added this:

“Lol people so dumb, talking about I’m racist and that video was from a long time ago. It don’t matter if it was from 20 years ago, bottom line that s**t nasty & IDGAF if a black white yellow or green person did that s**t, it’s still nasty. Lmao I literally don’t give a f**k anymore this is app. It’s not that serious. For my label Ima just delete all this s**t.”

Summer season stored to her phrase and deleted her whole Instagram following the backlash.

Roommates, what are your ideas on this?