summer-walker-criticized-for-eating-in-bathroom-after-calling-chinese-people-‘nasty’

Instagram

The ‘Enjoying Video games’ singer insists she has a really clear lavatory and refuses to apologize following backlash for concentrating on Chinese language individuals amid coronavirus threats.

Mar 5, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Summer season Walker might need taken a break from her official Instagram after she landed in scorching water for seemingly concentrating on Chinese language individuals, however she’s nonetheless energetic on the social media. She has since moved over to her different account and answered criticisms left on one in every of her posts.

Summer season Walker eats within the lavatory

It is a mirror selfie she took within the lavatory with a plate of meals on the countertop. When one in every of her followers requested why she ate within the lavatory, she insisted it is clear. “I simply completed cleansing and bleaching every part down,” she wrote. When one other individual claimed there have been “poop particles within the air,” she replied, “there’s f**ked up soiled air particles each the place you go so..”

Summer season Walker defends herself

It isn’t the primary time Summer season Walker was referred to as out for her questionable habits. She was beforehand roasted on the web for admitting to her reluctance to take bathe.

Regardless of being hygienically challenged herself, Walker stood by her criticisms of Chinese language individuals following the coronavirus outbreak. Though she wiped her Instagram clear, she continued voicing her controversial feedback on her Story regardless of being referred to as “racist.”

She refused to apologize and referred to as her critics silly as a substitute. “Lol individuals are so dumb, speaking about im racist and that video was from a very long time in the past,” she wrote. “It do not matter if it was from 20 years in the past, backside line that s**t was nasty.”

The “Enjoying Video games” singer continued, “& IDGF if a black white yellow or inexperienced individual did that s**t, it is nonetheless nasty. PERIOD [throwing up emoji].” She additionally penned, “Lmao I actually do not give a f**okay anymore that is app. It isn’t that critical.”

The singer then defined why she deleted her submit, citing her label’s issues. “For my label ima simply delete all this s**t,” so she claimed.

She moreover mentioned “thanks” to somebody who got here to her protection. The individual wrote, “She did not say ‘Asians are nasty’, she mentioned ‘that is some trifling nasty a** s**t’. She did not say something about anybody ethnicity. Y’all can cease hating and browse appropriately. Do not blow s**t out of proportion.”