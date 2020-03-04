summer-walker-accused-of-‘racist-propaganda’-for-sharing-fake-news-about-coronavirus

Instagram

The ‘Women Want Love’ singer has wiped her Instagram web page clear after being blasted on-line for posting a faux video that hyperlinks Chinese language folks’s habits to the unfold of the deadly virus.

Summer time Walker might have to think about to do some truth checking earlier than utilizing her social media platform to unfold information. The R&B singer has been slammed by her followers after apparently blaming Chinese language folks’s habits for the Coronavirus outbreak.

The 23-year-old posted on her account on Tuesday, March three a video which falsely hyperlinks Chinese language folks’s hygiene difficulty with the unfold of the deadly virus. Within the clip which is titled “Folks in China Seen Spreading The Coronavirus to The Public,” some obvious Asian guys are seen utilizing their saliva to scrub the wall of elevators in two completely different events.

In one other second, a girl is featured sneezing so arduous in entrance of the panel of an elevator. Responding to the headline and the seemingly supporting video, Summer time wrote within the caption of her submit, “That is some trifling nasty a** s**t.”

Summer time Walker is slammed for sharing faux information about Coronavirus.

However as a few of her followers identified, the video that she re-posted was apparently taken two years in the past and had nothing to do with the Coronavirus outbreak. “it is a video from two years in the past please do not unfold faux information,” one notified her.

“are you able to please cease spreading propaganda in your very massive platform. It is getting fairly dangerous at this level,” one other implored. A 3rd consumer went so far as calling her racist as writing within the remark part, “That is racist propaganda…”

One other wrote a prolonged remark, urging folks to not wrongly put the blame on Chinese language folks, “this video ain’t it…. there’s completely no context or proof for what’s taking place right here. i want y’all would cease spreading content material that makes issues even worse for immigrants and minorities on this nation. these persons are the principle ones who’re struggling and whereas it is good to stay cautious, it is not the fault of this group of individuals. actually they’re getting the worst of it. keep compassionate.”

Somebody was confused as to why Summer time known as Chinese language folks “trifling” and “nasty” after she was beforehand mad for being equally known as out as a result of she would not like showering. “However she was mad when folks known as her trifling and nasty for not showering…is the irony not misplaced on ho bathtub lady?” the mentioned consumer wrote, whereas one other slammed her for being “lame.”

Summer time has not responded to the backlash, however she has since eliminated all posts from her Instagram web page, together with the video in query.