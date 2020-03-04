st.-paul-mayor-melvin-carter-announces-birth-of-baby-girl

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter spent Tremendous Tuesday welcoming the start of a child lady.

He posted on Fb that Amila Maelle Carter was born “healthy and strong” shortly after 1 a.m., weighing 7 kilos and three ounces.

Carter stated he and his spouse, Sakeena, might be taking time without work of labor to welcome the new child into the household. The couple now has six youngsters.

“Thank you to all who are part of our incredible support circle,” the mayor wrote, “it’s a blessing to welcome Amila into a whole village of love.”