st.-paul-firefighters-rescue-group-in-caves-near-mississippi-river

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul firefighters rescued a bunch of individuals practically Wednesday morning from the town’s caves close to the Mississippi River.

The St. Paul Hearth Division says it received a name round 12:30 a.m. in regards to the lacking folks within the caves close to the Watergate Marina. Crews responded, discovered the group and helped them out. Nobody was damage.

In social media posts, the hearth division reminded residents that getting into the town’s cave system close to the Mississippi River is unlawful and harmful.