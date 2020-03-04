sri-lanka-vs-west-indies-scorecard

Final Up to date: March 4, 2020 1:43pm
2.5
Angelo Mathews to Brandon King. Off cutter size ball, outdoors off stump on the entrance foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
2.4
Angelo Mathews to Lendl Simmons. Again of a size, outdoors off stump on the again foot pushing, to lengthy on for 1 run, fielded by Shanaka.
2.3
Angelo Mathews to Lendl Simmons. Size ball, outdoors off stump on the again foot pushing, again to bowler for no runs, fielded by Mathews.
2.2
Angelo Mathews to Lendl Simmons. Size ball, outdoors off stump on the again foot defending, again to bowler for no runs, fielded by Mathews.
2.1
FOUR! Angelo Mathews to Lendl Simmons. Size ball, outdoors off stump on the again foot Steer, previous third man for Four runs. Used the tempo to perfection and located the hole behind sq..
1.6
SIX! Thisara Perera to Brandon King. Size ball, outdoors off stump on the entrance foot driving, effectively timed within the air beneath management over lengthy off for six runs. 5 dots adopted by a candy shot by way of the road. Ruined an excellent over.
1.5
Thisara Perera to Brandon King. Size ball, outdoors off stump on the entrance foot driving, to further cowl for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
1.4
Thisara Perera to Brandon King. Again of a size, outdoors off stump on the again foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mathews.
1.3
Thisara Perera to Brandon King. Size ball, outdoors off stump on the entrance foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Perera.
1.2
Thisara Perera to Brandon King. Size ball, outdoors off stump on the entrance foot pushing, to further cowl for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
1.1
Thisara Perera to Brandon King. Again of a size, outdoors off stump on the entrance foot driving, to further cowl for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
0.6
Lasith Malinga to Lendl Simmons. Out-swinging size ball, outdoors off stump on the again foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Perera.
0.5
Lasith Malinga to Brandon King. Off cutter size ball, outdoors off stump on the entrance foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Tillakaratna.
0.4
FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Brandon King. Half volley, down leg facet on the entrance foot working, effectively timed previous deep backward sq. leg for Four runs. Tucked off the pads properly. Began on the unsuitable line and it wasn’t going to swing again from there.
0.3
Lasith Malinga to Brandon King. Out-swinging yorker, outdoors off stump on the entrance foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Perera.
0.2
Lasith Malinga to Lendl Simmons. Out-swinging yorker, center stump on the entrance foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, shy try by Tillakaratna.
0.1
NEW BALL. Lasith Malinga to Lendl Simmons. Out-swinging full toss, to leg on the entrance foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Tillakaratna.
