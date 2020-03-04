spurs-get-tim-duncan-first-win-as-acting-head-coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tim Duncan received greater than 1,000 video games as an NBA participant.

He received his first victory as an appearing head coach on Tuesday evening.

Dejounte Murray scored 21 factors and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Charlotte Hornets 104-103 with out longtime head coach Gregg Popovich, who missed the sport whereas coping with “personal business,” in response to the workforce.

Popovich is anticipated to return to the bench for Friday evening’s recreation at Brooklyn.

“It’s night and day to be in the big boy chair,” stated Duncan, who usually serves as an assistant coach. “Truth be told though, I wasn’t in the big boy chair. I had (other assistant coaches) making the calls and I was the one standing there screaming at people.”

When requested if being a head coach is one thing he needs to pursue down the street, Duncan stated, “Nope, Pop is going to be back and I will be happy to hand it right over to him.”

Duncan stated when his workforce had a five-point lead late within the recreation, he thought the Spurs may cruise to the win.

“But they had to make it interesting. I think they did that out of spite,” Duncan joked.

Hornets coach James Borrego, who labored as an assistant coach for the Spurs when Duncan was there as a participant, stated it was “odd” to look down on the different bench and see the five-time NBA champion and 15-time All-Star teaching a workforce.

“I’m used to see that No. 21 on his jersey and see him out there leading the group. Tonight he had a blazer on,” Borrego joked.

Borrego stated he has immense respect for Duncan.

“I wouldn’t be sitting here (as a head coach) if it wasn’t for that guy,” Borrego stated.

Terry Rozier had 20 factors and P.J. Washington added 19 with 5 3-pointers to guide the Hornets.

Duncan was largely mild-mannered on the bench, not exhibiting a lot emotion as the sport progressed. Nonetheless, he did problem a cost name on Derrick White with 9:09 left within the fourth quarter, however the play was not overturned.

The Hornets jumped to a 12-2 result in open the sport, prompting Duncan to make use of his first timeout. Charlotte prolonged its result in as many 17 within the first half, however the Spurs battled again to take a 77-76 lead getting into the fourth quarter.

San Antonio prolonged the result in six with 4:24 left within the recreation after three free throws by Forbes, simply moments after he appeared to get away with a journey within the lane that drew boos from the house crowd.

The Hornets got here again and Rozier minimize the Spurs’ result in one with a driving layup with 42 seconds left. After DeMar DeRozan missed a pull-up jumper, the Hornets had an opportunity to win the sport on their closing possession. Nonetheless, after Rozier drove to the basket, his cross below the basket went out and in of the fingers of Cody Martin, permitting the Spurs to flee with simply their fourth win within the final 11 video games.

Borrego didn’t name timeout earlier than the ultimate play, in order to not let the Spurs arrange their protection.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Forbes added 15 factors and DeRozan had 12 factors and 10 assists.

Hornets: LaMarcus Aldridge didn’t play resulting from proper shoulder soreness.. … The Hornets on Tuesday signed guard Joe Chealey to a second 10-day contract. … Cody Martin received his second profession begin for the Hornets. … Hornets outrebounded the Spurs 47-33.

GRAHAM SITS OUT

Hornets main scorer Devonte Graham sat out with left ankle soreness following a collision with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Tuesday evening’s loss to the Bucks. Borrego stated Graham is listed as day-to-day.

“If he’s not healthy and ready to go we won’t play him Thursday night,” Borrego stated.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Go to the Nets on Friday evening.

Hornets: Host the Nuggets on Thursday evening of their third straight dwelling recreation.