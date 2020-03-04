spartans-tied-atop-big-ten-with-win-in-happy-valley

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Tom Izzo thought his No. 16 Michigan State squad lacked toughness earlier this season.

To his pleasure, the Spartans performed their grittiest recreation all 12 months and gave themselves an opportunity to win what Izzo calls essentially the most bodily convention.

Xavier Tillman Sr. scored 23 factors and had 15 rebounds to guide Michigan State over No. 20 Penn State 79-71 on Tuesday night time. After No. 9 Maryland’s loss to Rutgers, the Terps and Spartans are tied for the highest spot within the Massive Ten with one recreation to go.

“If you take care of your own business, then you deserve to have something happen,” Izzo mentioned. “Until we beat Iowa, Maryland and Penn State, we didn’t deserve it. We dug ourselves a hole.”

Rocket Watts added 18 factors, Cassius Winston had 14 and Aaron Henry scored 12 for the Spartans (21-9, 13-6 Massive Ten) who erased a 46-31 halftime deficit to win their fourth straight.

However they stored digging that gap beforehand.

The Spartans trailed by as many as 19 with 4:15 left within the first half, however scored the primary 9 factors to begin the second.

It sparked a dominant stretch of play within the paint for the Spartans who took their first lead of the sport with 14:29 to play when Tillman dunked to make it 51-49.

In the meantime, the Nittany Lions, who made 10 of 17 3-pointers within the first half, went 0-for-10 from lengthy distance to begin the second.

The Spartans continued to maintain Penn State (21-9, 11-8) at bay from there and used a 14-6 run to take their largest lead of the night time, 65-55 with 9:41 left. John Harrar made back-to-back layups to tug Penn State inside two with 4:56 to play, however the Nittany Lions wouldn’t get any nearer.

Myreon Jones led Penn State with 16 factors whereas Lamar Stevens had 15 and Mike Watkins had 12.

“It’s exciting to be on that level now and that can’t drop,” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers mentioned. “We’re a rattling good group. We simply haven’t performed 40 minutes but.

The Nittany Lions used a pair of first-half runs to take management early.

They opened with a 10-2 benefit that featured two high-amplitude, alley-oop dunks from Watkins and a pair of 3s from Jamari Wheeler and Seth Lundy.

Michigan State lower it to 12-11, however Penn State made seven 3-pointers over the subsequent 7:47 as a part of 29-11 run that made it 41-22 with 4:15 left.

The Spartans scored the subsequent eight factors earlier than Jones added his fourth 3-pointer of the half and Watkins jammed in his third alley-oop dunk of the half to make it 46-31 at halftime.

GET INSIDE

Whereas Penn State owned the perimeter within the first half, the Spartans took management of the paint within the second.

Michigan State dropped 44 factors within the paint to Penn State’s 20.

TOUGH SENIOR NIGHT

Stevens, who made his program-record 134th profession begin, entered his ultimate recreation contained in the Bryce Jordan Heart 39 factors shy of Talor Battle’s all-time mark of two,213.

After a pregame video lit up the sector with Stevens’ profession highlights, all eyes zeroed in on No. 11. Every of his early behind-the-back or crossover dribbles appeared to elicit “oohs” and “aahs” from the 13,437 followers available, however they started to get stressed as Stevens got here up quick on his first 10 pictures.

He barely missed what would’ve been a monstrous one-handed, put-back dunk late within the first half, and shook his head in frustration after lacking a free throw early within the second. As a quiet crowd began cheering him, Stevens made the subsequent one and added 12 factors the remainder of the way in which.

Izzo heaped reward on Stevens after the sport for his total physique of labor.

“Stevens will never ever have a game like that again,” Izzo mentioned. “He just missed some shots, some good shots.”

THE BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: The Spartans’ appeared like a very totally different group within the second half to carry on to their present momentum. Their motion away from the ball stored Penn State’s athletic protection guessing and helped Michigan State keep away from what may’ve been an embarrassing loss.

Penn State: A startling development has shadowed the Nittany Lions for a number of weeks now. They’ll’t maintain onto a lead regardless of how massive. They wanted a last-minute 3-pointer from Dread to win their final residence recreation after main by double-digits at halftime and had all of the momentum on this one till they went into the locker room.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Hosts No. 19 Ohio State on Sunday.

Penn State: Visits Northwestern on Saturday.

