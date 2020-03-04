sources:-‘serial-stowaway’-marilyn-hartman-beaten-up-in-cook-county-jail

CHICAGO (CBS) — Marilyn Hartman, the girl referred to as the “serial stowaway,” was overwhelmed up contained in the Prepare dinner County Jail this week, sources stated.

Sources instructed CBS 2’s Brad Edwards that Hartman was assaulted on Tuesday. The offending inmate had some type of episode – probably a psychological well being problem, sources stated.

The inmate repeatedly struck Hartman and one other inmate’s head towards various arduous surfaces.

The Prepare dinner County Sheriff’s workplace Hartman and the opposite detainee have been evaluated by Cermak Hospital medical employees and no accidents have been discovered.

Hartman was arrested for the eighth time this previous fall for violating her probation.

(Credit score: Prepare dinner County Sheriff)

She was arrested at O’Hare Worldwide Airport, regardless of being prohibited from going to O’Hare or Halfway worldwide airports and not using a boarding go, and was charged with prison trespass.

She had been sentenced to 18 months’ probation again in March after making an attempt to board a aircraft from Chicago to London and not using a ticket.

She had additionally been arrested for attempting to board planes with out tickets a number of different instances.

The Prepare dinner County Sheriff’s workplace stated since 2015, it has advocated for Hartman to obtain therapy and steady housing locally, and shouldn’t be in jail.