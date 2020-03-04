sounds-like-tom-brady-and-bill-belichick-had-a-pretty-awkward-phone-conversation

Those that know Invoice Belichick finest say the Patriots coach has two sides: the strictly enterprise soccer czar who solutions media questions with one-word solutions, and the lighter man with a humorousness and a extra laid-back disposition.

So it may be telling that Brady, who is aware of Belichick in addition to anyone after their 20 years collectively in New England, obtained Strictly Enterprise Invoice throughout a current telephone coversation, reportedly their first concerning the quarterback’s upcoming free company.

A supply advised NBC Sports activities Boston that the chat between Brady and Belichick “wasn’t notably productive,” and that the coach “was all enterprise.” The Boston Herald added that the dialog “did not go nicely.”

Belichick, in fact, acts as New England’s normal supervisor and personnel decision-maker on prime of his teaching duties, so one would possibly think about his curiosity in chatting with Brady concerning the QB’s future an indication that Belichick is in line with group proprietor Robert Kraft’s want to re-sign the 42-year-old passer.

Then once more, Belichick would possibly merely want a solution from Brady greater than he wants the QB himself.

If Brady isn’t on the Patriots’ roster on March 18 at four p.m. ET, when 2020 free company begins, the group shall be hit with a $13.5 million useless cap cost (signing bonus acceleration), a quantity that shall be reduce in half if he re-signs. It ought to go with out saying that New England’s whole method to 2020 and past is dependent upon whether or not Brady shall be a part of the method.

As a result of Brady technically continues to be below contract, New England is the one group he legally can converse with earlier than the authorized tampering interval (March 16-18) begins for soon-to-be free brokers.

The Herald’s supply additionally claimed the marketplace for Brady in free company is “excellent,” as if there was any doubt the person(s) leaking details about the telephone dialog had been from Brady’s camp — which makes this appear to be a leverage play.

However only a couple days in the past, NBC Sports activities Boston reported Belichick “isn’t freezing Brady out,” and that the Patriots certainly need their longtime QB to re-sign.

Will that occur, or will Brady enter the ultimate years of his profession with a brand new problem on a group not named the Patriots? Perhaps it is dependent upon simply how awkward that telephone dialog was.