sonoma-county-voters-reject-1/2-cent-sales-tax-to-fund-firefighters

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Sonoma County voters rejected a half-cent gross sales tax in Tuesday evening voting that might have raised $51 million yearly to complement present companies by the county’s 38 fireplace companies.

Beneath Measure G, 90 % of the tax proceeds would have gone to included and unincorporated fireplace companies for alerts, warnings, sirens, vegetation administration, response, wildfire prevention and preparedness, recruitment and retention of firefighters, gear and amenities.

The Sonoma County Division of Emergency Administration and the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors would have shared 10 % of the tax income for different response and prevention wants and consolidating the fireplace companies.

Annual estimated income will increase would have been $25.eight million for unbiased fireplace districts, $7.eight million for County Service Space 40, and the cities of Santa Rosa, Petaluma Rohnert Park, Sebastopol Healdsburg and Sonoma will share round $12.three million of the annual income.

Fireplace companies and districts, excluding the cities, would additionally haved obtain the tax proceeds in the event that they work towards regional consolidation to attain environment friendly, efficient and sustainable companies within the county. Consolidation critiques will happen as soon as each three years.

The particular half-cent tax required two-thirds approval and had simply 61.77 % approval with all precincts reporting early Wednesday morning.