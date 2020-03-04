so-far,-coronavirus-fears-have-yet-to-put-a-damper-on-denver’s-many-concerts-and-cultural-events

Mareena Crozier, left, and her boyfriend, Carson Pauly, take a selfie as they await issues to begin throughout SeriesFest at Purple Rocks Amphitheatre on June 24, 2019, in Morrison. (Seth McConnell, Particular to The Denver Publish)

Within the Seattle space, the place the variety of deaths linked with the novel coronavirus jumped to 9 on Tuesday, officers are discovering it tough to plan for a attainable pandemic with consistently shifting variables.

“The only thing I can think to compare this to, where there’s a fast-changing environment and people aren’t quite sure what’s happening, is the earthquake that happened in Seattle in 2001,” stated Erika Lindsay, communications supervisor for Seattle’s Workplace of Arts & Tradition. “Everyone’s feeling it, but as far as what you do after that… Do you stay where you are? Can you go home? Power lines were down across the city.”

The unpredictable nature of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 additionally threatens to short-circuit equipment in Denver’s arts and tradition scene, in accordance with promoters, ticket sellers and venue house owners.

Whereas officers are keen to guard the general public and adjust to well being pointers, this explicit situation makes planning tough. Up to now, Denver has but to expertise any main arts and leisure cancelations from live performance promoters, artists, conventions (such because the upcoming Denver Pop Tradition Con) or festivals.

Moreover, organizers don’t need to add to unease that might flip right into a full-blown panic that harms artists, shoppers and companies whereas tarnishing Denver’s tourist-friendly status. Promoters and ticket sellers stated they’re not seeing a drop or perhaps a slowdown in ticket gross sales, regardless of the brand new coronavirus circumstances reported within the U.S. over the past week.

“Generally, people in the events world are prepared for all kinds of circumstances. This one is different in that you don’t necessarily know much about it,” stated Brian Kitts, spokesman for Denver Arts & Venues, which owns Purple Rocks Amphitheatre, Colorado Conference Heart and the Denver Performing Arts Advanced. “Until the circumstances present themselves, we’re doing the same thing as everybody else.”

Within the case of Seattle and Denver, that includes trying to federal, state and native officers for steerage, whether or not it’s the Facilities for Illness Management, Gov. Jared Polis’ workplace or Mayor Michael Hancock. Over the previous couple of days, Polis activated state emergency sources sometimes reserved for pure disasters whereas Hancock created a brand new job drive to coordinate communication in regards to the virus.

Polis stopped in need of aggressive actions, corresponding to ordering public gathering locations to shut, The Denver Publish reported.

“Right now a closure or cancellation is the purview of the presenter, the promoter or whoever’s booked the venue,” Kitts stated. “At some point, the government does have the option to step in and close the venues. You’ve seen that in parts of Europe, but we’re obviously not there yet.”

Widespread tour cancellations haven’t been seen but in North America, both, Kitts stated. Artists corresponding to BTS, Inexperienced Day, Avril Lavigne, Fall Out Boy, Weezer, New Order, Khalid, The Nationwide, Wolf Parade and others have just lately canceled dozens of U.Ok., European and Asian tour dates over considerations in regards to the speedy unfold of the virus.

Particular person membership and theater house owners, who hire out their areas to promoters corresponding to AEG Presents Rocky Mountains and Reside Nation, are likely to weigh closures on a case-by-case foundation, stated officers with Go to Denver, the town’s conference and customer’s bureau. For instance, Saturday’s resolution to cancel the American Bodily Society’s March Assembly — which was anticipated to attract about 11,000 guests to the Colorado Conference Heart this month — got here from its organizers fairly than the town or conference middle.

“Like Visit Denver, most of our industry counterparts have a heightened concern for all who are affected by this global health challenge, and we are hopeful for a swift resolution that keeps travelers to the U.S., Denver and Colorado safe and secure,” Richard Scharf, president and CEO of Go to Denver, stated in an e mail to The Denver Publish. “Fortunately there are no known cases of the virus in Denver or Colorado at this time, and we are hoping we will not see any more loss in convention and meeting business for the city.”

Individuals stroll by means of the Denver Performing Arts Advanced close to the Infinite Power sculpture on Feb. 8, 2017, in Denver. (Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Publish)

It’s additionally too quickly to make blanket judgments on the upcoming summer season live performance season, promoters and ticket-sellers stated Tuesday.

“At this moment, we do not see this forming a great impact on Denver events,” stated Caitlin Cano, advertising and marketing supervisor for Albuquerque-based HoldMyTicket. “But we are anticipating needs from clients and ticket-buyers.”

Cano’s firm is at the moment promoting tickets to greater than two dozen Denver concert events at venues corresponding to Streets Denver and The Oriental Theater. HoldMyTicket additionally plans to observe venue house owners’ and promoters’ steerage, she stated, and can challenge refunds in the event that they’re permitted by these events. The corporate, which sells about 1 million tickets nationally annually, has solely had one or two coronavirus-related requests for refunds to concert events.

“HoldMyTicket is concerned for those who have contracted the virus and their families, but if you take the proper sanitary precautions, there should be no reason you cannot enjoy the music and venues you’ve grown to love,” Cano stated.

The corporate’s gross sales haven’t suffered as a result of coronavirus fears in or outdoors of Denver, Cano added. Promoter Reside Nation didn’t reply to interview requests on Tuesday; AEG Presents Rocky Mountains declined to remark.

Nonetheless, Reside Nation president Michael Rapino downplayed coronavirus fears in an earnings name final week through which the corporate reported whole income of $11.54 billion and 500 million tickets offered final yr. His logic appeared to be that rescheduling and re-routing exhibits continues to be higher than not having them in any respect — regardless of the corporate remaining cautious.

“Most of our business doesn’t start until the middle of June onward,” Rapino stated, in accordance with a transcript from The Motley Idiot. “So the next few months we’ll have some cancellations I assume here and there in some arenas and clubs. But the heart of our business happens in the summer. And we’re optimistic … that it can be handled and the summer months bring us some relief and we’ll (be) business as usual.”

Music cancellations would hit that trade notably exhausting, provided that it’s one of many final methods for artists and promoters to show a revenue today. Already, promoters have been pressured to adapt to mass shootings interfering with their exhibits. Including coronavirus — which is answerable for the cancellation of greater than 20,000 music occasions in China and Hong Kong between January and March, in accordance with Billboard — might hobble sure facets of the enterprise.

“It really is too early to worry about the economic impact on arts and culture,” Denver’s Kitts stated. “One good thing about the event business is that there are lots of direct contacts with ticket buyers, whether it’s on our website, via email or social media. I don’t want to minimize anything, but if it’s weather or a mechanical failure or an artist cancellation, we’ve got lots of ways to communicate with patrons, and that’s how this would happen as well.”

For now, occasions corresponding to Emerald Metropolis Comedian Con, Seattle’s largest pop-culture conference, will go on as deliberate. A extra instant worry, cultural-office spokeswoman Lindsay stated, is panic and paranoia.

“We’re definitely worried about discrimination with the coronavirus, and people thinking that a particular ethnicity or race is spreading it more than others,” she stated. “We have to keep moving things along, but we are trying to do that in a way that we’re being cautious and prepared.”

