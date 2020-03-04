smoky-hill-junior-jalen-weaver-“won’t-let-anything-get-in-his-way”

AURORA – From a younger age, Smoky Hill’s Jalen Weaver discovered all about accountability.

It began at dwelling, the place his older sister, Sadé, has confronted a lifelong battle with epilepsy, a neurological dysfunction that causes seizures and lots of different signs. It’s a situation that makes on a regular basis actions a problem. And Jalen has needed to be there to assist make life slightly simpler for his sister — whether or not it’s tying her sneakers or heating up a meal.

“Early on in life, I had to explain to Jalen that his sister would always need special attention,” their mom, Linda, mentioned. “He understood. Jalen has always been keen on that. We’ve dealt with some adversity, but it shows his true character.”

That character additionally comes via on the basketball courtroom, the place Weaver has lengthy been somebody his coaches and teammates can depend on.

As Smoky Hill (18-6) navigates its means via the Class 5A state basketball match, the 6-foot-4, 180-pound junior guard has been excellent. He put up a team-high 23 factors and 9 rebounds in opposition to Fossil Ridge in Saturday’s 105-75 second-round win. One recreation earlier than that, he had 25 factors and 10 rebounds in opposition to Cherry Creek in Smoky Hill’s regular-season finale.

“He gives us athleticism, shooting and a high basketball I.Q.,” Smoky Hill head coach Anthony Hardin mentioned. “He’s one of the best scorers in the state and he’s probably the best player in the Class of 2021.”

With time divided between basketball, dwelling life and faculty, it’s lots to deal with for a 17-year-old. However Jalen’s work ethic is obvious to all who know him.

As Coach Hardin tells it, he’s needed to kick Jalen out of the gymnasium to ensure that the teaching employees to run freshman practices. Even then, the junior will ask to stay round to run sprints with the youthful gamers.

He credit his dad and mom for instilling in him the worth of exhausting work. Linda is a social employee and his father, Jamykal, works as an EMT. For his or her son, lengthy hours within the gymnasium pale compared to the sacrifices his dad and mom have made for him.

“I see my mom waking up everyday to go to work, get me to school and invest her time and money to get me shoes and get me to practice,” Jalen mentioned. “That motivates me to work harder.”

Weaver’s play has already garnered consideration from schools. Scholarships affords from UMass and Montana State are on the desk. Colleges equivalent to Colorado, Colorado State, Denver, Arizona and Loyola-Chicago have additionally proven curiosity.

Working in tandem with senior level guard Quinten Rock, Weaver is a vital cog in Smoky Hill’s fast-paced offense. He’s averaging 18.6 factors, 3.zero assists and a team-high 5.zero rebounds per recreation.

“There are other schools in our league and around the state who play slow, stall and hold the ball,” mentioned Hardin. “We want to play fast. We want to maximize possessions. We want to press you in the full court. We want to speed the game up.”

For Weaver, it’s a system that gives choices, whether or not it includes driving to the basket or in search of a wide-open shot, in addition to fine-tuning his recreation.

“I’ve been working on getting stronger, because when you’re running the gauntlet (in college), there’s going to be 7-footers in the paint,” he mentioned. “I want to continue to work on getting to the basket and having a tighter handle. I also know I can’t get open all the time, so I’ve got to create for myself.”

He additionally desires to win a state championship — or two. For somebody that’s been so dependable for others, he’ll have quite a lot of people rooting for him.

“Jalen is in control of his own destiny,” Linda mentioned. “If he wants to go get it, he won’t let anything get in his way.”