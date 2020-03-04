slick-woods-unveils-new-face-tattoo-inspired-by-nipsey-hussle

WENN/Instar/Adriana M. Barraza

The 23-year-old mannequin has received a contemporary ink proper above her eyebrow of the phrase ‘Prolific’, the identical phrase that was inked on the facet of the late rapper’s face.

Slick Woods has honored Nipsey Hussle with a face tattoo. On Friday, February 28, the 23-year-old mannequin turned to Instagram to unveil a model new ink above her eyebrow that was impressed by the tragic “Racks within the Center” rapper.

Within the social media submit, the mannequin of Rihanna‘s Fenty Magnificence confirmed the phrase “prolific” that has been completely etched in blue ink proper above her eyebrow. “Nipsey made me do it and @only1menace did it to assist me,” she captioned it. The late MC himself had the very same phrase inked on the fitting facet of his face

Woods’ new face tattoo has garnered many reactions. One Instagram person stated, “Find it irresistible and scared on the identical tome lol Ouch!! how painful was it!!?” One other additionally confirmed assist by writing, “Reside your life child lady.” A 3rd person famous, “I swear your title matches you you mouth actual slick and I find it irresistible I do know u gonna spazz on any individual.” In the meantime, a fourth joked, “Do not blame this s**t on Nipsey .”

The Minnesota magnificence, whose actual title is Simone Thompson, was not the one one paying tribute to Nipsey with the “prolific” tattoo. In early April 2019, a couple of days after Nipsey was gunned down exterior his Marathon Clothes retailer, The Sport received himself the very same phrase etched on his temple.

Exhibiting off the “Hate It or Love It” MC’s ink, on the time, was tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado. “Particular tattoos for my boy @losangelesconfidential R.I.P. @nipseyhussle to your loved ones, mates and everybody you touched in your life I’m really sorry for the loss,” he wrote in an Instagram submit in regards to the design.

Days previous to getting the face tattoo, Woods shut down haters who questioned her relationship with a lady after having a child with an ex-boyfriend. When one specific troll advised her, “Slickwoods. Why have a baby if you happen to’re bi? This world is sooooo complicated our youngsters,” she angrily replied, “DIE SLOW B***H AND MIND YOUR OWN DAMN BUSINESS.”