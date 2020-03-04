sharks-beat-maple-leafs-for-3rd-straight-win,-5-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Evander Kane scored two targets to offer the San Jose Sharks their first three-game successful streak since November with a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night time.

Stefan Noesen acquired the tiebreaking purpose early within the third interval and Kane added an insurance coverage tally 50 seconds later to offer the Sharks three straight wins for the primary time since Nov. 21-25. Antti Suomela additionally scored and Radim Simek added an empty-netter.

Martin Jones made 25 saves for San Jose.

Auston Matthews scored his 46th purpose of the season and assisted on a stunning purpose by Mitch Marner, however Toronto didn’t get its first four-game successful streak since December. Jack Campbell made 33 saves.

The sport turned early within the third due to a lucky bounce for San Jose. Suomela’s shot was stopped by Campbell, however the rebound caromed off the again boards to Noesen, who knocked it in to make it 3-2.

Then after Jones made an enormous save on the different finish to protect the lead, Kane scored his 24th purpose of the season on a 2-on-1 rush.

The Sharks managed play within the second interval however nonetheless have been unable to go into the third with a lead due to a highlight-reel purpose by Marner.

The Maple Leafs have been outshot 18-6 within the second however scored on two of these makes an attempt, with Matthews beating Mario Ferraro to a rebound of Martin Marincin’s level shot to tie the sport at 1.

Suomela answered 66 seconds later when he banked a shot from behind the purpose line off Campbell and into the online. However San Jose couldn’t add onto that lead regardless of peppering Campbell with pictures.

Toronto practically tied it whereas short-handed, however Jones robbed Zach Hyman on a rebound try. Jones had little probability towards Marner late within the interval.

Matthews slid a go to Marner, who deftly performed the puck between his legs to elude Brent Burns after which beat Jones with a backhand to the delight of the big contingent of Toronto followers.

The Sharks acquired the one purpose within the first interval when Kane deflected a shot by Burns on the ability play for his 23rd of the season.

NOTES: Matthews has scored a purpose in all seven profession video games he has performed towards San Jose. … Kane has a number of factors in three straight video games. … D Brandon Davidson made his Sharks debut after being acquired from Calgary on the Feb. 24 commerce deadline. Davidson changed Jacob Middleton, who’s week to week with a lower-body damage.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Go to Los Angeles on Thursday.

Sharks: Host Minnesota on Thursday.

