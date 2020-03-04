shaquille-o’neal-and-his-hairline-go-viral-after-lost-bet-to-dwyane-wade

YouTube
That is how he beat Shaq.
Shaquille O’Neal misplaced a guess to Dwyane Wade and revealed the stakes throughout Tuesday’s NBA on TNT pre-game present. The pleasant wager was over a basketball sport between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Warmth. Whereas O’Neal predicted the Wisconsin-based staff would win, it was truly the Florida-based squad that ended up securing a victory. Let’s simply say Wade made O’Neal pay.
“I mentioned, ‘Nicely, what would you like me to do? Pay you?'” O’Neal recalled. “He mentioned, ‘No, you gotta let your hairline develop. We wish to see your hairline wanting like Kenny Smith.'”
The 47-year-old athlete proved he is a person of his phrase.
“I simply lined it up for y’all, so y’all can see the place my hairline begins,” he mentioned. “And I look good. And I am proud to do it and I am protecting it like this all week.”
He additionally confirmed he wasn’t a sore loser.
“All proper, D-Wade. You win,” he mentioned whereas sporting the brand new ‘do.
He then reassured his followers they weren’t going to harm his emotions with their tweets concerning the viral look and instructed them he wished to “see ’em all.”
For sure, his followers did not maintain again and there have been numerous memes and comparisons very quickly.
Wade additionally wasn’t afraid to rub it in.
“Dare to guess in opposition to me,” he wrote on Instagram together with a few laughing emojis.
Fortunately, O’Neal was capable of giggle off the entire thing.
To see his new type, take a look at the viral video above.
