shaquille-o’neal-and-his-hairline-go-viral-after-lost-bet-to-dwyane-wade

That is how he beat Shaq.

Shaquille O’Neal misplaced a guess to Dwyane Wade and revealed the stakes throughout Tuesday’s NBA on TNT pre-game present. The pleasant wager was over a basketball sport between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Warmth. Whereas O’Neal predicted the Wisconsin-based staff would win, it was truly the Florida-based squad that ended up securing a victory. Let’s simply say Wade made O’Neal pay.

“I mentioned, ‘Nicely, what would you like me to do? Pay you?'” O’Neal recalled. “He mentioned, ‘No, you gotta let your hairline develop. We wish to see your hairline wanting like Kenny Smith.'”

The 47-year-old athlete proved he is a person of his phrase.

“I simply lined it up for y’all, so y’all can see the place my hairline begins,” he mentioned. “And I look good. And I am proud to do it and I am protecting it like this all week.”

He additionally confirmed he wasn’t a sore loser.

“All proper, D-Wade. You win,” he mentioned whereas sporting the brand new ‘do.