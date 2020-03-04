shaq-has-a-new-hairline-after-losing-a-bet-to-dwyane-wade

Shaq had a brand new look whereas tending to his internet hosting duties in the course of the NBA pre-show tonight on TNT.

His fellow hosts couldn’t assist discover his new hairline so Shaq determined to handle the elephant within the room.

“Let’s just get it out the way America,” Shaq started whereas describing why his new haircut, which was apparently the results of a misplaced guess to his pal Dwyane Wade. “I had a bet against one of my good friends D Wade.”

Now I’ve misplaced my share of bets, however none had this embarrassing of a outcome. Try Shaq speak about his new haircut under:

Shaq mentioned the precise guess was on the sport between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Warmth. Shaq went forward and put his cash on Milwaukee, saying that he predicted the group could be victorious over the Warmth by 20 factors.

“I said Milwaukee was going to win by 20 and the Heat won and I said ‘well what do you want me to do? pay you?’” Shaq mentioned about his guess with D Wade. “He said ‘nah. You got to let your hairline grow. We want to see your hairline looking like Kenny Smith.’ So I just lined it up for y’all to see where my hairline starts and I look good.”

Shaq mentioned he was so happy with his new look that he plans to maintain his hair like that for the entire week. His co-hosts chuckled as an unfazed Shaq maintained that vitality.

It’s good to see Shaq is in higher spirits since paying tribute to his good pal, the late legend Kobe Bryant. He gave an emotional speech at Kobe’s memorial.

We’re nonetheless wishing therapeutic to him and all of Kobe’s family members.