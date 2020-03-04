sf-supes-consider-$369k-settlement-for-raid-on-freelance-journalist’s-home,-office

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is contemplating a proposed $369,000 settlement with a contract journalist whose dwelling and workplace have been raided by police final 12 months.

A decision approving the settlement with Bryan Carmody was on the board’s agenda Tuesday, however was referred to the board’s Authorities and Audit Oversight Committee, in accordance with a be aware on the agenda and in accordance with a spokeswoman for the board’s clerk.

The committee has not but set a listening to on the proposal, in accordance with a employees member for Supervisor Gordon Mar, who chairs the committee.

If permitted by the board, the fee would settle an administrative declare Carmody filed in opposition to town in reference to raids carried out by police final spring. Police have been looking for proof associated to the alleged theft of a police report on the loss of life of Public Defender Jeff Adachi on Feb. 22, 2019.

Carmody in some way obtained the report and offered it to a few Bay Space information retailers.

Carmody, his legal professionals and press freedom teams declare the searches violated the California Defend Regulation, which protects journalists from being pressured to disclose their sources or hand over any unpublished materials to legislation enforcement.

Metropolis Lawyer’s Workplace spokesman John Cote stated, “We think this proposed settlement is an appropriate resolution given all of the circumstances and the inherent cost of further litigation.”

Thomas Burke, a lawyer who represented Carmody in a profitable bid for the return of cameras, computer systems and different property seized within the searches, declined to remark, or to say whether or not he served as Carmody’s lawyer within the settlement.

“I’m not authorized to talk about that,” he stated.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay Metropolis Information Service. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.