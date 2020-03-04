see-celine-dion’s-incredible-reaction-to-fan’s-a-capella-rendition-of-“i-surrender”

What do you say to taking possibilities?

On Tuesday, one gifted Céline Dion fan went viral for delivering an impromptu rendition of her tune “I Give up” whereas assembly the singer—and naturally, Celine had one of the best response.

Going down exterior of the 4 Seasons Resort in New York Metropolis, Frieda Solomon seized the chance to serenade the Grammy winner when she noticed her leaving the resort and heading into her automotive. A self-professed Celine superfan, Frieda, who’s a singer herself, started belting the hit 2002 ballad as soon as the “Imperfections” singer rolled down her window. Fortunately, Frieda’s pal (who goes by the Instagram deal with @cdubzz_) was available to report to interplay and shared it on social media.

“I would maintain you in my arms and by no means let go / I give up,” she could be heard singing to Celine, who was donning a fierce pair of cat-eye sun shades and an ornate floral jacket. Keen to fulfill together with her followers, Celine instructed her driver to cease the automotive and attentively listened as Frieda continued. Impressed by her voice, the “Ashes” songstress flashed Frieda a smile and gave her a fist bump.