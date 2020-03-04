scottish-rugby-takes-virus-measures

Scottish Rugby is taking measures to guard spectators within the wake of the coronavirus outbreak

Scottish Rugby is working with the Scottish Authorities to guard the well being of followers attending this weekend’s Six Nations fixtures.

Scotland video games towards France within the males’s, girls’s and U20 competitions at Murrayfield, Scotstoun and Netherdale are nonetheless happening as scheduled.

A spread of measures is being carried out following the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, which has resulted in virtually 100 confirmed instances within the UK up to now.

It’ll embody the distribution of hand sanitisers and NHS Scotland steering, written each in English and French, can be supplied to these attending every venue.

Dominic McKay, chief working officer of Scottish Rugby, stated: “Scottish Rugby continues to work extraordinarily carefully with the Scottish Authorities and NHS Scotland in monitoring the coronavirus state of affairs.

Glasgow Warriors’ Scotstoun Stadium will host Scotland’s match towards France within the Girls’s Six Nations

“We’re additionally in common and fixed dialogue with the Six Nations and our fellow Unions.

“We proceed to advertise NHS Scotland hygiene recommendation and protocols with our workers, supporters and guests to all rugby stadiums.

“We look ahead to welcoming supporters to our occasions this weekend. Ought to issues and recommendation change we are going to present an additional replace.”

Medical workers can be current at every recreation and spectators will be capable to communicate to them about any well being considerations they could have.

There may even be a main care facility on the venues the place first assist practitioners can assess anybody who presents signs.

Catherine Calderwood, Scotland’s chief medical officer, added: “Our recommendation is predicated on the most recent scientific understanding of coronavirus.

Scotland can be trying to construct on their 17-Zero win over Italy once they host France at Murrayfield this weekend

“Well being Safety Scotland has checked out all of the obtainable proof, together with the state of affairs within the UK and France, and has concluded that there isn’t any scientific cause for cancelling Scotland’s Six Nations fixtures on the weekend.

“All of us have a key function to play in stopping the unfold of an infection by sustaining good hand hygiene, not touching your face, avoiding direct contact with individuals who have a chilly or the flu in addition to overlaying your nostril and mouth when coughing or sneezing with tissues and disposing of them within the nearest bin after use.

“This can be promoted each within the stadium and on transport to and from the sport.

“Anybody who thinks they might have contracted the virus or been uncovered to it mustn’t attend the match and will comply with the recommendation on NHS Inform.”