scottish-prem:-aberdeen-fight-back-to-draw

Aberdeen’s Connor McLellan celebrates after scoring towards Kilmarnock

Aberdeen battled again from two objectives down to say an entertaining 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

The hosts seemed set for his or her first Rugby Park win over the Dons since 2011 when an Eamonn Brophy penalty and Greg Kiltie’s strike gave them a two-goal lead contained in the opening 23 minutes.

Scottish Premiership Desk | Fixtures | Outcomes

However Niall McGinn pulled one again for Aberdeen earlier than the interval and Connor McLennan drew them degree 5 minutes into the second half.

Allan Campbell scored twice as Motherwell hit again from behind to thrash Ross County 4-1 and earn their first win in 9 matches.

Discover out extra about Sky Sports activities

Dwell soccer on Sky Sports activities

Liam Fontaine fired the guests in entrance after simply three minutes however Motherwell responded and objectives from Mark O’Hara and Campbell gave them a first-half lead.

Campbell’s second objective successfully sealed the factors within the 75th minute earlier than substitute Tony Watt accomplished the scoring deep into harm time.

St Mirren fought out a dour goalless draw towards St Johnstone, who have been decreased to 10 males late on when Liam Craig picked up his second yellow card.

Celtic rescued some extent away at Livingston after Tom Rogic’s stoppage-time equaliser made it 2-2.

Their Previous Agency rivals Rangers, in the meantime, peppered Hamilton’s objective however finally misplaced 1-Zero in an Accies smash-and-grab.