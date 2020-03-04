sanders-sues-to-keep-ca-polls-open-2-extra-hours-due-to-long-lines

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – With a whole bunch of California voters nonetheless ready in lengthy strains on the shut of polling, Democratic major candidate Bernie Sanders requested a federal courtroom to difficulty an emergency order to maintain polls open for an additional 2 hours.

In California, polling locations should enable individuals to vote if they’re in line by Eight p.m. The Sanders marketing campaign desires provisional ballots made out there to voters who arrive after Eight p.m.

READ: Emergency Order Request

Within the doc filed in a U.S. District Courtroom in Los Angeles, lists seventeen places in Southern California, many with wait occasions of greater than 2 hours.

Silicon Valley U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna echoed Sen. Sanders, and tweeted round 8:30 p.m., “What matters most right now is that people who are still waiting to vote in California STAY IN LINE. We can’t become complacent. Every vote and every delegate counts.”